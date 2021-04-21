Capital region leaders react to Chauvin verdict

CAPITAL REGION, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Local leaders are sounding off regarding Derek Chauvin’s guilty verdict.

Two local county executives with typically different political views see eye-to-eye on this, both saying it’s an opportunity for the country to heal.

Rensselaer County Executive Steve McLaughlin, who often expresses strong right wing views, was one of only a few local Republicans to release a statement Tuesday night. It read, in part,

“Our nation’s system of justice, while sometimes imperfect, is capable of rendering verdicts that are fair and just…” “We should recognize that our system of justice has worked following a thorough and open review of the facts at hand. It is my hope this verdict is accepted peacefully…” Rensselaer County Executive Steve McLaughlin

Albany County Executive Dan McCoy, a democrat, echoing that recognition and respect of the justice system. His statement read, in part,

“I appreciate the hard work and attention the jury paid in this critical criminal trial. As we all know, the outcome of this trial had more impact and meaning than just one verdict.” Albany County Executive Dan McCoy

Albany Mayor Kathy Sheehan released the following statement:

“This verdict, while important, does not mean the work for racial justice is any less urgent. Throughout this trial, people of color continued to die at the hands of police. We must continue to reform policing in Albany and across the country. As Mayor, I remain committed to doing all that I can to create room for productive dialogue as we seek to make transformative structural changes to an institution that continues to disproportionately cause harm to communities of color, particularly the Black community.” Albany Mayor Kathy Sheehan

Bethlehem Police Chief Gina Cocchiara Tweeted on Tuesday night:

Credit: Bethlehem PD on Twitter

Bethlehem PD submitted its police reform plan to the state last month, as required by Governor Cuomo’s Executive Order, and it includes expanding their training curriculum to include implicit bias and trauma-informed police training, and de-escalation training.