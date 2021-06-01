Capital Region baseball fans mark Memorial Day with trip to MLB game

RENSSELAER, N.Y. (NEWS10) – In the largest trip back to a ballgame since the COVID-19 pandemic, Yankee Trails brought 77 fans to Yankee Stadium on Memorial Day to see the Bronx Bombers play the Tampa Bay Rays.

This was the largest group of fans Yankee Trails has been able to transport. This is due in part because of the easing of restrictions at professional sporting events and as more Americans have received the COVID-19 vaccine.

“We are following the COVID guidelines of each of the venues we are bringing our guests,” said Steve Tobin, President of Yankee Trails. “Yankee Trails is taking additional precautions and is working closely with our guests to inform them and ask for their support.”

