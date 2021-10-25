ALBANY, N.Y. (WIVB) — New York State is coming out with new rules for medical marijuana. The state’s Cannabis Control Board voted last week to let people grow pot in their homes for medical purposes.
A person would be able to grow up to six plants at a time. There would also be a 12-plant limit for each household. Only certified patients or their caregivers would be allowed to grow the plant. These regulations will now be subject to a 60-day period for public comment.
More from NEWS10:
- Cannabis Control Board votes to let New Yorkers grow medical pot at home
- Unity House hosts court program for residents without internet in Hoosick Falls
- ‘The Facebook Papers’: What to know
- Protesters block traffic on FDR Drive; call on Biden to push climate agenda
- Police: Car found in Genesee River was stolen from Greece, no person found inside