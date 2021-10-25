Cannabis Control Board votes to let New Yorkers grow medical pot at home

New York News

by: News 4 Staff

Posted: / Updated:

ALBANY, N.Y. (WIVB) — New York State is coming out with new rules for medical marijuana. The state’s Cannabis Control Board voted last week to let people grow pot in their homes for medical purposes.

A person would be able to grow up to six plants at a time. There would also be a 12-plant limit for each household. Only certified patients or their caregivers would be allowed to grow the plant. These regulations will now be subject to a 60-day period for public comment.

More from NEWS10:

Follow NEWS10!

FACEBOOK
TWITTER
INSTAGRAM
Sign up for our Newsletter!

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link
COATS FOR KIDS_2021

Latest PODCAST episode

More PODCAST: On the Story with Trishna Begam
CHECK OUT OUR NEW APP FEATURES

Latest COVID-19 News

More COVID-19