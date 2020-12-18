Camping trailer lost in Cortland barn fire Thursday, no injuries reported

MCGRAW, N.Y. (WSYR) — A storage barn and the camping trailer inside are considered a complete loss after a fire Thursday afternoon.
According to the Cortlandville Fire Department, fire crews were called the 3000 block of McGraw Marathon Rd. for reports of a barn on fire next to a house.
Fire crews say the storage barn was completely engulfed in flames when they arrived at the scene, but they were able to bring it under control within 20 minutes.
The fire department says the storage barn and its contents, which included a 23-foot camping tailor, a woodworking shop and paving equipment are considered a complete loss.
Minimal damage was sustained to the house next door, and no injuries were reported.
The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.
LATEST STORIES
- 6 new COVID cases found in Albany schools
- Syracuse Ifeatu Melifonwu declares for the 2021 NFL draft
- ‘We’re getting crushed’: Los Angeles doctor warns hospitals may run out of room for ER patients
- NYS Senator Tim Kennedy asking state to cut restaurants some slack during pandemic
- U.S. Space Force unveils new name of troops: Guardians