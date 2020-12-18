Camping trailer lost in Cortland barn fire Thursday, no injuries reported

MCGRAW, N.Y. (WSYR) — A storage barn and the camping trailer inside are considered a complete loss after a fire Thursday afternoon.

According to the Cortlandville Fire Department, fire crews were called the 3000 block of McGraw Marathon Rd. for reports of a barn on fire next to a house.

Fire crews say the storage barn was completely engulfed in flames when they arrived at the scene, but they were able to bring it under control within 20 minutes.

Courtesy: Cortlandville Fire Department

The fire department says the storage barn and its contents, which included a 23-foot camping tailor, a woodworking shop and paving equipment are considered a complete loss.

Minimal damage was sustained to the house next door, and no injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.