Campground reservations skyrocket for summer 2021

(WSYR) — People are thinking about the summer that’s ahead, and reservations at campgrounds are skyrocketing across New York.

Most of the 52 campgrounds overseen by the Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) are seeing a surge as the department campaigns for safe camping. Their program manager says more than 60,000 reservations have been booked for the upcoming season. “That’s almost double the amount of reservations that were booked as compared to this time last year,” said Jessica McBride.

“Ninety-nine percent of what you do is outside, and when you are here, especially an RV or cabin, you have your own bathroom. You have your own facilities,” added Jon Arsenault, KOA Holiday partner and manager.

Several factors are contributing to the high volume of reservations. The DEC opened up the possibility of rolling over campsite reservations from last year to this year and it also opened the window to reserve sites earlier than their usual nine-month rule.