CASTLETON, N.Y. (NEWS10) — On Thursday, around 11:35 a.m., Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg was joined by New York Governor Kathy Hochul to announce $21M in federal funding going toward improving the Castleton-on-Hudson Bridge. Congressman Paul Tonko and Castleton Mayor Joe Keegan stood alongside the Governor and Secretary of Transportation as the announcement was made.

The Castleton-on-Hudson Bridge is one of nine bridges nationwide receiving federal funding for improvements. Buttigieg emphasized the consistent upkeep the bridge has undergone, how often the bridge is used, and how this funding will help extend the bridge’s lifespan by 50 years in the announcement.