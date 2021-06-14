Buffalo woman accused of stealing ambulance, driving it into Irondequoit Bay

ROCHETSER, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A stolen ambulance that crashed into the Irondequoit Bay in Monroe County over the weekend was pulled from the water, and the driver was arrested.

Police said the ambulance was stolen from a Utica-based company allegedly by a woman named Vanessa Armstead, of Buffalo.

Police said she led officers on a 100-mile chase. They lost sight of her on the Thruway but spotted her on I-490 near Rochester. She got away again, and troopers later located the stolen ambulance in the water.

“I saw an ambulance coming down, and I thought maybe somebody down here was hurt. And then I saw it go into the lake, and I thought, ‘Well, maybe they didn’t have brakes or something,’ and it just went. It just launched. I mean, she had to be going 30, 40 miles an hour.”

Armstead was able to swim to safety where she was promptly arrested.

She’s facing several charges, including Burglary, Criminal Possession of Stolen Property in the Second Degree, Criminal Trespass in the Third Degree and two counts of Criminal Mischief in the Second Degree.