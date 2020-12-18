Buffalo man sentenced to 12 years in prison on illegal drug and gun charges

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Erie County District Attorney announced Styles Salter, 30, of Buffalo was sentenced as a “violent felony offender” to 12 years in prison in two different gun cases.

In the first case, the state Supreme Court sentenced Salter to five years in prison. The district attorney says that on March 17, 2019, Salter was arrested for illegally possessing a gun. He posted bail and pleaded guilty to one count of second-degree attempted criminal possession of a weapon on January 31, 2020. When he did not appear for his sentencing on August 5, however, officials say a bench warrant was issued for his arrest.

In the second case, which ultimately earned Salter seven years in prison, officials say Buffalo Police responded to a shots fired call on August 8, just a few days after allegedly skipping his sentencing. The district attorney’s office says that when police responded, “A civilian directed police to the defendant. When the officers approached the defendant, they observed a gun in his waistband. After a struggle, the officers found a loaded handgun and a felony weight amount of cocaine in the defendant’s possession.”

In this matter, Salter pleaded guilty on November 20 to:

Second-degree criminal possession of a weapon

Fourth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance

Resisting arrest

The sentences will be served consecutively.