Buffalo mail carrier arrested at U.S. Canada border

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Buffalo mail carrier is charged in a federal criminal complaint with ‘delay or destruction of mail’ after US Customs inspectors found 800 pieces of mail in the trunk of his car.

Brandon Wilson, 27, of Buffalo, posted on his Facebook page on Monday that he was looking forward to a five-day break. On Election Day, he posted that he voted and encouraged others to vote. But hours later, at about 7:30 pm on Tuesday, U.S. Customs agents say Wilson was at the Peace Bridge plaza coming into the United States.

When inspectors asked him to open the trunk of his Chevrolet Impala, they found a U.S. Postal Service box containing over 800 pieces of mail. According to the federal criminal complaint against him, he said he forgot it was in there and and that he “intended to whittle down the amount of mail in the trunk of his vehicle by placing a small amount of the mail into USPS ‘mis-sort containers in the morning before his shift began.’

Wilson was hired by the postal service last year in West Seneca but is usually assigned to post offices in Buffalo like the Central Park post office in the same 14215 zip code where most of the mail in his trunk was destined for.

Wilson denied discarding mail pieces and denied stealing greeting cards, cash, or checks from his delivery route, according to the court papers. He also denied knowledge of the three election

ballots discovered within the recovered mail. Those three ballots were not filled out, they just never made it to two home addresses in Buffalo.

If he is found guilty of delay or destruction of mail, he could face up to a year in jail. The Postal Service has put him on emergency placement, off-duty without pay. The USPS Office of the Inspector General sent the following statement to News 4:

On November 5th, 2020, United States Postal Service employee Brandon Wilson was arrested by Special Agents of the United States Postal Service, Office of the Inspector General (USPS OIG), and charged by Federal Criminal Complaint in the Western District of New York, with violation of Title 18, United States Code 1703, Delay or Obstruction of Mail. The United States Postal Service is in the process of placing Wilson on “Emergency Placement”. The vast majority of the United States Postal Service’s over five hundred thousand employees are committed to ensuring the sanctity of the United States Mail. To report crimes or serious misconduct by USPS employees, contactwww.uspsoig.govor 888-USPS-OIG

LATEST STORIES