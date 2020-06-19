Buffalo firefighters rescue kitten from sewer

New York News

by: Evan Anstey, WIVB

Posted: / Updated:

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — In what was treated as both a rescue and a training exercise for Buffalo firefighters, a kitten was rescued from a sewer on Laurel Avenue.

On Thursday morning, a crew responded to the scene after someone’s cat ended up in the sewer.

After managing to get one of the firefighters down the hole to the sewer, the crew was able to rescue the animal, who appears to be doing fine.

The crew at the scene says the cat is back with its owner.

