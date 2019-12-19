Buffalo diocese bankruptcy decision to come soon

BUFFALO, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Albany Bishop Edward Scharfenberger, who is temporarily leading the diocese in Western New York, said he is close to making a decision on bankruptcy for the Buffalo church.

The cloud of bankruptcy has hung over the Buffalo diocese since the Child Victims Act went into effect in New York State earlier this year. The Rochester diocese has already filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy.

Scharfenberger spoke to NEWS10 ABC about the issues in Buffalo and said, “I know I will make a decision pretty soon. I’m just going to say that whatever we do puts victims first.”

Scharfenberger was named administrator of the Buffalo diocese in December after Buffalo Bishop Richard Malone stepped down amid allegations that he mishandled the scandal.