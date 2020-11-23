Buffalo company finds unique way to invite 11th guest to holiday dinner

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WETM) — A Buffalo company is making the best of a bad situation during the holiday season by creating a way to invite more than ten visitors to your home.

The mall printing company, Zoom Buffalo is making stickers that depict New York Governor Andrew Cuomo taking a peek inside your home from a window.

With Thanksgiving in less than a week, the CDC and state officials are frowning upon large family gatherings of more than ten people in a household and traveling for the holidays. The creative way for bringing along an extra dinner guest allows you to keep following safety protocols.

The stickers go for $11.26 and can be shipped by Thanksgiving if ordered Monday.