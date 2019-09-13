Buffalo City Honors teacher arrested after several female students come forward

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A City Honors teacher was arrested Thursday by the FBI on charges related to child pornography.
Peter Hingston, 59, of Amherst, is charged with attempted sexual exploitation of a child, sexual exploitation of a child, and possession of an image of child pornography.
“As with many child predators, Mr. Hingston was very calculating in the manner he went about his business,” said U.S. Attorney James Kennedy. “He had folders to hide certain parts of his body.”
Hingston, who prosecutors said worked the last 10 years or so as a middle school technology teacher, allegedly used a GoPro camera to record female students, and prosecutors stated that four students came forward at the end of the last school year.
The investigation went from Buffalo Police to the FBI, who made Thursday’s arrest.
On June 17th, 2019, a student of City Honors School (CHS) reported to an assistant principal that a technology teacher was surreptitiously taking pictures of them in class, which made the student uncomfortable.
The assistant principal informed the principal, who then contacted 911, and notified Buffalo Public Schools’ Human Resources Office (HR). HR immediately placed the teacher on administrative leave. The District has been cooperating with local law enforcement and the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) in the investigation of this matter.
Today, the FBI informed the District that they have made an arrest of the teacher, Peter Hingston, for charges including sexual exploitation, attempted sexual exploitation, and material that may involve child pornography. Parents of CHS have been informed about who to contact at the FBI if they believe their child may be a victim. Additional crisis counselors will also be available at the school for the next several days.
It is inexcusable for any staff to endanger or harm children in any way. The uncompromised safety of our students is always our first priority.Buffalo Public Schools statement