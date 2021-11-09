Brooklyn neighbors lift vehicle off pinned 14-year-old

Scene after a teen was hit by a vehicle on Nov. 8, 2021. (PIX11)

NEW YORK (PIX11) — A group of people lifted a vehicle off of a 14-year-old boy who was struck and pinned in Brooklyn on Monday night, a witness said. Johnathan Agudelo was inside his apartment around 5:45 p.m. when he heard a loud impact, he said. He put down his laptop, put on shoes, and ran outside.

A 14-year-old boy had been struck near West 2nd Street and Avenue X. “The first thing I see was a child under the front of the car,” Agudelo said.

He realized it was a boy who lived in his building. “I told everyone that we have to pick up this car,” Agudelo said. “We have to move it out of the way so, you know, it doesn’t do any more damage to him.”

They picked up the vehicle and moved it a bit to make it easier for the teen to breathe, Agudelo said. “It hurt a little, seeing that,” he said.

Within a few minutes, police, firefighters, and medical services arrived. The teen was taken to a hospital for treatment, officials said.

