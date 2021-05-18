BROWNSVILLE, Brooklyn — A woman was shot and killed late Monday night on a Brooklyn street during a vigil for a man fatally shot less than 24 hours earlier, the NYPD said.

According to police, the 32-year-old woman was attending the vigil near the corner of Park Place and Howard Avenue in Brownsville around 11 p.m. when a car drove up and someone inside opened fire on the crowd.

The woman was struck in the head and found lying in the street when police arrived on the scene, authorities said.

EMS rushed her to an area hospital where she was pronounced dead, police said. Officials identified her as Shalimar Birkett of Queens.

Detectives believe the shooter was perhaps in a white sedan, authorities said. It was not immediately clear if Birkett was the intended target or not, police said.

The vigil Birkett was at was for 31-year-old Miles Bobbsemple, of Brooklyn, who died at a local hospital early Monday after being shot in the chest around 12:30 a.m., according to police.

No arrests had been made in either shooting as of Tuesday morning.

