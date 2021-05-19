Bronx elevator collapse: 1 dead, 1 critically injured, officials say

An elevator collapse in Mott Haven, the Bronx left one person dead and another injured on May 19, 2021, officials said (Credit: PIX11)

MOTT HAVEN, the Bronx — A construction worker was killed and another was injured in an elevator collapse in the Bronx Wednesday morning, city officials said.

First responders were called to the building on Bruckner Boulevard, near Lincoln Avenue, in Mott Haven around 8:15 a.m.

One person was pronounced dead at the scene and the other victim was taken to a hospital in critical condition, according to fire officials.

Inspectors with the Department of Buildings were investigating the incident, which a spokesperson said involved construction workers in the building.

