Bronx beatdown: Popeye’s customer attacked with wet floor sign

Police asked for help identifying a man and woman wanted for assaulting someone inside a Bronx Popeye’s. (NYPD)

NEW YORK (PIX11) — A man and a woman beat a customer inside a Bronx Popeye’s, repeatedly punching him and hitting him with a wet floor sign, police said Wednesday.

The 24-year-old victim argued with the unidentified male attacker inside the Bruckner Boulevard restaurant on Saturday night, officials said. The dispute may have been over one person cutting in line, police sources said.

It escalated when the unidentified man threw a punch, hitting the victim in the head.