NEW YORK (PIX11) — An early morning Bronx apartment fire left one woman dead and at least 12 others injured early Wednesday, according to the FDNY. A firefighter suffering minor injuries and two civilians left in critical condition were among those injured, FDNY officials said.

Fire officials said a call came in just before 5 a.m. for a fire on the second floor of a six-story building on Park Avenue near East 161st Street in the Concourse Village section of the borough. The FDNY said 130 firefighters from over 30 units responded to battle the blaze.

A 91-year-old woman was pronounced dead at the hospital after being rescued unconscious and in critical condition, authorities said. At least 11 civilians and a firefighter were injured, according to the FDNY. The critically injured victims were ages 80 and 54. Officials said 15 people had been displaced by the blaze.

Eight Injured in Three-Alarm Fire in Concourse Building @CitizenApp 3211 Park Ave 4:56:10 AM EDT

Video from the Citizen App showed large flames shooting from the roof of the building.

The fire appeared to be out as of 7:15 a.m., however, it was not immediately clear when it was officially extinguished. The cause of the fire was not immediately known, but officials said it did not seem to be suspicious in nature.