Broadway to remain dark until May 2021

NEW YORK, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Broadway League postponed the suspension of ticket sales for all Broadway performances through May 30, 2021. Broadway has been dark since the coronavirus pandemic caused the shut down starting March 12.

“With nearly 97,000 workers who rely on Broadway for their livelihood and an annual economic impact of $14.8 billion to the city, our membership is committed to re-opening as soon as conditions permit us to do so. We are working tirelessly with multiple partners on sustaining the industry once we raise our curtains again,” Charlotte St. Martin, President of the Broadway League said in a statement.

According to the League, anyone who purchased tickets for dates through May 30, 2021 should contact their point of purchase for details about exchanges and refunds.

