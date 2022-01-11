People walk past the Richard Rodgers Theatre after cancellations of the Hamilton broadway shows due to COVID-19 cases on Friday, Dec. 17, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura)

NEW YORK (PIX11) – All of New York City’s Broadway theatres posted stricter COVID measures Monday, requiring full vaccinations for kids ages five and older as the city continues to battle the ongoing COVID pandemic. The Broadway League also announced that the owners and operators of all 41 Broadway theaters have extended their mask and vaccine requirements through at least April 30.

Beginning January 29, the theatres will require full vaccinations for children ages 5 to 11 for all performances. To be fully vaccinated, the guest attending a performance must be at least 14 days after their second dose of a two-dose COVID vaccine or at least 14 days after their single dose of a one-dose vaccine.

Guests under the age of five must have a negative PCR test performed by a medical provider within 72 hours of the performance start time or a negative rapid antigen test taken within six hours of the performance start time. Also, the “Buy With Confidence” program has also been extended, allowing for flexible exchanges and refunds.

“We’re proud to continue setting the gold standard of COVID health protocols in all our Broadway theatres in New York. We’re equally proud to assure our ticket buyers’ purchases are secure with our flexible Buy With Confidence refund and exchange policies. Our theatres and world class shows are open for business, ready to welcome and enrapture our audiences, as we’ve done every day for the past five months. Come join us!” said Charlotte St. Martin., President of the Broadway League.

Several Broadway shows had previously canceled performances due to breakthrough cases, including “Aladdin” and “Hamilton.” The cancellations were a setback for Broadway just months after the industry’s 18-month shutdown was lifted. Other shows, including “Jagged Little Pill” and “Waitress” ended their runs on Broadway due to the pandemic.