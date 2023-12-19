ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Food banks around New York State received some additional funding on Tuesday. Broadview Federal Credit Union donated more than $380,000 to 46 organizations.

The money is going to food banks, shelters and other nonprofits that fight food insecurity. It comes as food banks serve more families than they did a few years ago and face rising costs.

“In 2022 and 2021, we were spending about $2,500 per month on food, whereas now, in 2023, we’re spending between $3,500 and $4,500 a month on food,” Hope 7 Community Center Exec. Dir. Margaret Elliott said.

Broadview held a ceremonial check presentation Tuesday morning before delivering individual checks to each of the recipients. Checks were given to nonprofit organizations in the Capital Region, Southern Tier, Central, and Western New York.