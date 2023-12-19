ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Food banks around New York State received some additional funding on Tuesday. Broadview Federal Credit Union donated more than $380,000 to 46 organizations.
The money is going to food banks, shelters and other nonprofits that fight food insecurity. It comes as food banks serve more families than they did a few years ago and face rising costs.
“In 2022 and 2021, we were spending about $2,500 per month on food, whereas now, in 2023, we’re spending between $3,500 and $4,500 a month on food,” Hope 7 Community Center Exec. Dir. Margaret Elliott said.
Broadview held a ceremonial check presentation Tuesday morning before delivering individual checks to each of the recipients. Checks were given to nonprofit organizations in the Capital Region, Southern Tier, Central, and Western New York.
|CAPITAL REGION
|Capital City Rescue Mission
|South End Children’s Café
|City Mission of Schenectady
|Bethesda House
|IPH
|Life Works Community Action
|Unity House
|The Food Pantries for the Capital District
|Regional Food Bank of NENY
|St. Catherine’s Center for Children – Marillac Family Shelter
|St. Paul’s Center
|Josephs House
|Trinity Alliance of the Capital Region
|Stratton VAMC
|Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Albany
|Schenectady Inner City Ministry (SICM)
|YWCA GCR
|Captain Community Human Services
|Veterans & Community Housing Coalition
|Hope 7 Food Pantry
|Commission on Economic Opportunity
|UAlbany Purple Pantry
|Wellspring
|YWCA NENY
|Franklin Community Center
|Greater Galway Comm. Services Assoc