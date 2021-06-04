Broadband utility bill pitched in NYS Senate

ALBANY, N.Y. (WIVB) — State lawmakers are pushing a bill that would add more oversight to internet companies. On Thursday, State Sen. Sean Ryan held a virtual roundtable about a bill to make broadband a utility like gas, water, and electricity.
During his roundtable, the senator spoke about the pushback he’s received from the internet companies.
“Since we put this bill in, I’ve heard a lot from national internet and cable companies telling me why we shouldn’t regulate them. And one of the most ironic calls was a lobbyist out of Washington who called, who kept freezing during the entire call because their internet service didn’t work,” said Ryan.
The bill has been introduced in the Senate and the Assembly. The legislative session ends one week from Thursday.