Boris the Skeleton fundraises for charity, delivers smiles worldwide

ENDICOTT, N.Y. (WIVT) — If you’ve driven down Country Club Road in Endicott this year, chances are you’ve seen Boris the Skeleton. The 12-foot decoration is hard to miss, always front and center in the yard of Scott Varcadipane and Samantha Dallaverde.

The couple, engaged as of last September, decided to get Boris last Halloween. In January of 2020, Varcadipane suffered a serious injury while doing electric work at Johnson City Middle School. Electricity shot through his right hand, went through his chest, and came out his left hand, resulting in 10 surgeries.

Boris was a way to lift his spirit that Halloween, a holiday the pair absolutely love. But Halloween turned into Christmas, and Varcadipane wanted to put Boris back up, this time as the Grinch—and so they did.

It was then Boris took off on his way to global popularity. The day after Christmas, a “concerned citizen” sent the couple a letter, saying they forgot a Halloween decoration in the yard, and could they please take it down?

For Dallaverde, that just fueled the fire, and Boris became a permanent fixture. “Saying that we may have forgotten our Halloween decorations out in our front yard—and that it really bothered them, and it ruined Christmas for them, and they want us to take it down,” she said. “Well, I was not OK with that.”

Boris has not come down once since. “He made it through the 43 inches of snow,” said Dallaverde. “He has made it through crazy windstorms.”

In April, the couple decided to fundraise using Boris, drawing inspiration from the Ohio social media star, Frank the Christmas Gargoyle. “I was given a second chance at life, basically, so I’ve decided why not me try to give other people a second chance, we try to give back to all these nonprofits,” said Varcadipane.

“People suggested that we start doing fundraising as well, so that’s what we decided to do. We tried to pick local fundraising to keep it here in Broome County. We also try to pick things that are near and dear to our family and things that we have been through,” adds Dallaverde. So far, they’ve raised money for breast cancer research, Alzheimer’s, autism awareness, Northern Rivers Family Services, and more.

There are no plans for Boris to slow down. In September, he got a girlfriend named Gladys. In the time he’s been up, Boris has gathered fans from all over the world in places like the U.K., Australia, Switzerland, and every state in the US.

If you’re interested in learning more about Boris, or how you can help contribute to the various fundraisers, you can find him on most forms of social media, including Facebook. “He has Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, TikTok. He has his own webpage,” said Dallaverde. “It just has blown up into all of this.”

Boris’s fans also send him “love letters,” cards, and other things. “He gets more mail than I do,” said Dallaverde. Coming up, Boris will be holding a holiday toy drive and will be offering new merchandise. Dallaverde and Varcadipane say they donate all the money.