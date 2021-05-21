Boilermaker Road Race 2021 logo revealed

UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR) — The 2021 Boilermaker Road Race logo was unveiled this week at the Boilermaker headquarters located on Court Street in Utica. For the third year in a row, the logo was designed by Ryan McGrogan of McGrogan Design.

“The 2021 logo is especially significant for a variety of reasons most notably it is the first and we believe last Boilermaker logo ever designed specifically for an October race rather than a July event,” Jordan Peters Boilermaker Marketing Director said.

The race has been held on the second Sunday in July since its inception in 1978, but due to COVID-19 related concerns, the race will be held on October 10 this year. After the 2020 race was cancelled, race officials decided in the fall to postpone the race from its normal July date in case the vaccine rollout didn’t go as planned.

“We made the decision to push it out to October early on to give ourselves the best chance for things to open up,” explained Mark Donovan, Boilermaker Road Race President.

Race officials are currently targeting the last week in June or the first week in July to open up registration, as they still need to meet with New York State Department of Health officials to find out capacity restrictions. Priority registration will go to those who applied for the 2020 race and opted to postpone to 2021 when the race was cancelled.

“What potential participants need to know is, they need to pay attention to our websites, to social media, traditional news outlets like yourselves and check your emails,” Donovan said. “If you’re on our list we are going to blast that out in mid-June, things are going to move pretty quickly we don’t anticipate being able to have a full field certainly not right out of the gate.”

McGrogan was inspired to do something different with the logo this year and felt the Boilermaker finish line arch was the perfect symbol of the end of COVID and better days approaching.

“Obviously a rough year a rough 18 whatever 14, 16, 18 months whatever it was you know having something like the Boilermaker actually happening and kind of seeing things getting back to normal is huge,” said McGrogan.