Bodycam video: Shirtless NY Supreme Court Justice Grisanti shoves Buffalo officer

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Newly released video shows New York State Supreme Court Justice Mark Grisanti shoving a Buffalo officer after police tried to detain his wife.

Police were called to Duluth Avenue, where Grisanti and his wife were having a dispute with their neighbors over parking. The incident originated back in June.

In the body camera footage, the judge is seen swearing and name-dropping his connections to members of the Buffalo Police Department as well as Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown. The footage shows officers handcuffing and detaining Grisanti and his wife.

In July, Erie County District Attorney John Flynn announced neither the Grisanti’s nor their neighbors would be charged. NEWS10’s sister station in Buffalo reached out to Grisanti’s attorney and is waiting for a response.

Law360.com filed a freedom of information request to obtain the body camera footage.

