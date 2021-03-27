Body of snowmobiler missing since January found in lake

OGDENSBURG, N.Y. (AP) — The body of a New York snowmobiler missing since January has been recovered from a northern New York lake. David Redmond Jr. and his 13-year-old daughter, Larissa Redmond, went missing while riding snowmobiles in St. Lawrence County.

Larissa’s body was recovered from Black Lake within days but it wasn’t until Friday that the 37-year-old father’s body was found.

The St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office says two off-duty state troopers made the discovery about three miles from where Redmond and his daughter were believed to have gone in the water.