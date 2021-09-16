Body of New Yorker missing since 2015 believed found at Grand Canyon

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — Crews searching for a missing man at Grand Canyon National Park made an unexpected discovery this summer. They found the remains of another person, believed to be Scott Walsh, a 58-year-old last seen stepping off a shuttle bus at the park’s South Rim in 2015.

The clothing had blended in with the surroundings, and the body was positioned in a way that made it almost undetectable, said park spokeswoman Joelle Baird. “It happens every once in a while here during searches that we end up finding people we weren’t expecting,” she said Wednesday.

Baird says Walsh had been living in Ecuador but had a New York driver’s license with a Brooklyn address. Park rangers recently linked prescriptions found in a day pack belonging to Walsh with identification in a jacket found with his remains. The medical examiner’s office is working to confirm the identification, which is currently only tentative.

Crews had been looking for Gabor Berczi-Tomscanyi, a Hungarian national who lived in Hong Kong. He was reported missing to police in Las Vegas in late July while traveling in the U.S. Southwest. The car he was driving was located in a Grand Canyon parking lot in mid-August and his body was found a few days later—about 430 feet below the canyon’s rim at Yavapai Point.