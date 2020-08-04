Body found in U-Haul in Buffalo ruled a homicide

New York News
Posted: / Updated:

U-haul offering 30 days of free storage for students moving due to outbreak.

BUFFALO, N.Y. (NEWS10/WIVB) — The body found in a U-Haul truck Sunday in the City of Buffalo has been ruled a homicide.

Police were called to the 100-block of Herkimer Street around 8 a.m. Sunday. A dead body had been found inside a U-Haul truck.

An autopsy performed by Erie County medical examiners said the 27-year-old man died of a gunshot wound.

Anyone with information is asked to call or text the Confidential TIPCALL Line at (716) 847-2255.

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Click Below to set up your cable box

No Neighbor Hungry Campaign

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Coronavirus Outbreak

More Coronavirus Outbreak

Classroom Progress Report

More Classroom Progress Report

10 in Toga