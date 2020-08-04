Body found in U-Haul in Buffalo ruled a homicide

U-haul offering 30 days of free storage for students moving due to outbreak.

BUFFALO, N.Y. (NEWS10/WIVB) — The body found in a U-Haul truck Sunday in the City of Buffalo has been ruled a homicide.

Police were called to the 100-block of Herkimer Street around 8 a.m. Sunday. A dead body had been found inside a U-Haul truck.

An autopsy performed by Erie County medical examiners said the 27-year-old man died of a gunshot wound.

Anyone with information is asked to call or text the Confidential TIPCALL Line at (716) 847-2255.

