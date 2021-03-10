Body found in trunk of NYC car believed to be woman missing since November

NEW YORK (PIX11) — The body of a woman was found in the trunk of a vehicle in Queens Wednesday morning, police said. Investigators believe the woman is 26-year-old Destini Smothers, who is linked to an address in Troy.

Smothers was last seen in Far Rockaway, Queens, and reported missing in November 2020, police said. Her body was discovered around 9:50 a.m. when a tow truck driver attempted to remove the vehicle on Lefferts Boulevard in South Ozone Park, according to the NYPD.

Video showed a vehicle on top of a tow truck bed, surrounded by police tape, Wednesday morning.

Police said the investigation was ongoing.