ALBANY, N.Y. (WWTI) — Dr. Lester W. Young, Jr. and Josephine Victoria Finn have been re-elected to lead the New York State Board of Regents. This was confirmed by Department of Education Commissioner Betty A. Rosa on March 14 after the Board of Regents unanimously re-elected both Dr. Young and Finn to serve as Chancellor and Vice Chancellor, respectively.

Dr. Lester W. Young, Jr. was first elected Chancellor back in January 2021 but served as a member of the Board since 2008. Additional leadership roles he had held include serving for four terms as Regent at Large for the New York State Legislature, serving as co-chair for the P-12 Education Committee and the Regents Workgroup on Early Learning and Early Childhood Education, and chair for the Regents Workgroup to Improve Outcomes for Boys and Young Men of Color.

“I am humbled and honored to be re-elected to serve the children, educators, and communities of our state as the Chancellor of the New York State Board of Regents,” said Chancellor Young. “Despite the challenges of a global pandemic, we have made significant progress. […] There is more work ahead, and the path may not always be smooth; however, I am confident that with the partnership among the Board, Department, and education leaders across the state, we can create a more equitable education system for all New York’s students.”

Josephine Victoria Finn has also held several leadership roles at the state level. She was first elected as the Vice Chancellor of the Board of Regents in June 2021.

Before becoming Vice Chancellor, she represented the Third Judicial District for two five-year terms. She received a B.A. in Psychology and Black Studies from SUNY Oneonta and her J.D. from the University of Buffalo Law School. She has been in the practice of law now for 35 years.

During her time on the Board of Regents, she served as Chair of the Audits/Budgets and Finances and Ethics Committees. She also served on the P-12 and Professional Practice Committees, the Workgroup to Improve Outcomes for Boys and Young Men of Color, and the Research Work Group.

“The enduring trust that Chancellor Young and my fellow Board members have placed in me enables me to continue to serve New Yorkers as Vice Chancellor of the Board of Regents, and I am so grateful for this opportunity,” said Vice Chancellor Finn. “Working with the Board, Commissioner Rosa, and Department staff, I believe we are better positioned than ever to support our schools and empower students from all backgrounds to be successful.”

The Chancellor and Vice-Chancellor are the two elective officers of the University of the State of New York. They each will now serve another three-year term.