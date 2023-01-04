ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The New York Gaming Facility Board has released the criteria it plans to use to determine how it will award up to three casino licenses. The board released a request for applications document on Tuesday, and at the same time set the license fee for each new location at $500 million.

The casino licenses became available after they were included in the 2022 state budget. They are the remaining licenses from a 2013 constitutional amendment, which allowed the state to offer seven licenses.

After the amendment was voted in, the State approved four casinos upstate. The remaining licenses are expected to go to downstate developments.

Applicants will be scored based on their potential economic activity, impact on the surrounding communities, workforce and responsible gaming plans, and their commitments to diversity. The economic impact factor will be the biggest priority, making up 70% of an applicant’s score.

There is no formal deadline to submit applications yet. Instead, the board set a February 3 deadline for questions from interested parties. There would then be a second round of questions, and the formal submission deadline for applications would be 30 days after the board releases answers to the second round of questions.

While the board will recommend which projects should receive licenses, it’s not the only step in the process. Applicants must get two-thirds support from a local board, which would include appointees from Governor Kathy Hochul, local officials, and state lawmakers. Projects must also obtain local zoning approvals.

The board welcomes public input and will consider all public comments received during the process. The request for applications is available on the board’s website.