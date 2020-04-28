Blue Angels, Thunderbirds perform flyover to honor NY front line workers

NEW YORK (NEWS10) — It was an incredible sight to see in New York City on Tuesday. The Navy Blue Angels and Air Force Thunderbirds performed a flyover against bright blue skies.
The coordinated flyover honored first responders on the front lines of the coronavirus pandemic. The team also flew over parts of New Jersey and Philadelphia.
People were encouraged to watch from their yards and porches and to avoid public gatherings.
Earlier in the month, the Thunderbireds flew over Las Vegas and Colorado to honor essential workers there.
