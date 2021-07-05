Bloody holiday weekend: At least 26 people shot in NYC, NYPD says

Police respond to a fatal shooting at the Castle Hill Houses NYCHA complex in the Bronx on July 4, 2021. (Credit: Citizen App)

NEW YORK (PIX11) — A 19-year-old, a 22-year-old, and a 33-year-old were among 13 victims in 12 separate shootings across New York City on the Fourth of July, police said Monday.

Over the course of the holiday weekend, there several more shootings, police said. A total of 26 people were shot between midnight Friday morning and midnight Monday morning, according to NYPD data.

A 19-year-old woman was left fighting for her life after she was shot in the chest on a Harlem street late Sunday night, according to authorities. The victim’s boyfriend told police an unknown man dressed all in black approached them, opened fire, and then fled the scene.

She was rushed to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries, police said. Officials said the shooting appeared to be targeted, but it was unclear if the victim or her boyfriend was the intended target.

Over in the Bronx, two men were fatally shot in separate incidents on Sunday. Rikona Kirby, 33, was found with multiple gunshot wounds to his chest and head outside of a building at the Castle Hill Houses NYCHA complex on Lacombe Avenue just before 10 p.m., police said. He was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.