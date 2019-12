Bills fans seek help finding ashes pendants lost at game

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Buffalo family is asking for helping finding two tiny pendants which were lost at Sunday’s Buffalo Bills game. The pendants carry the ashes of the mother they lost just six months ago.

Ryan Fred had just come home from the Bills game Sunday evening when he realized that his sister and he had both lost the pendants with the ashes of their mother, which they had taken with them to the game.

“Usually I don’t carry, my older sister always takes my Mom with her, and then my other sister, she always wears her, but I don’t take mine, and they said that they were taking Mom to the game, so I was like, ‘Well, I guess we’re all taking Mom,” he said. “It just happened to be mine and my sister’s first game in Buffalo Bills stadium.”

Fred noted how unusual it was that both he and his sister lost the pendants on the same day.

“Yeah, I don’t even know how that would happen. That was just way beyond anything we could’ve wanted or imagined, and it’s really heart breaking.”

He immediately thought to put out word on Facebook Sunday night, and within hours, with the help of a share from a Facebook page called Hope Rises, Ryan was paired up with a man named Jimmy who had already found one of the two pendants that fell off Ryan’s necklace near the Bills store.

“I said, this is Bills Mafia; they’re gonna find it. I was like ‘It’s at the game; they’re gonna find it; they’re not gonna let somebody’s mother go in vain.”

Now, a Facebook page called Sweet Buffalo is also helping to share photos of the two other pendants that remain missing: one of Ryan’s and one of his sister’s, which may have been lost in the stands. They were sitting in section 330, Row 27, seats 5,6,7 and 8.

Ryan’s family just lost their mother, Tracy Davis Parker, in June. But Ryan is holding out faith that, in Buffalo, he will be reunited with the missing ashes.

“Well, if it’s up to you Bills Mafia, we’re gonna get it.”