Bill passes in Assembly to allow DEC rangers to carry EpiPens

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On Tuesday, a bill to allow park rangers, forest rangers and environmental conservation officers to carry and administer epinephrine auto-injectors, commonly referred to as an EpiPen, passed the Assembly.

EpiPens are used to reverse the effects of severe allergic reactions from bee stings, drug reactions, food allergies or exercise-induced shock. Those who suffer from these reactions in a state park or forest are at a greater risk because many of these areas are not located near immediate medical facilities.

This bill would help reduce these dangers and provide greater peace of mind for people enjoying state parks knowing the park rangers, forest rangers and environmental conservations officers are prepared to respond to the unexpected.

Assemblyman Angelo Santabarbara, the author of the bill, released the following statement: