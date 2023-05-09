ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Correctional officers in New York State are taking a stand against sexual assault in state prisons. Members of New York State Correctional Officers & Police Benevolent Association (NYSCOPBA) said there has been an increase in sexual harassment for female correctional officers since the HALT Act was passed.

The HALT Act limits the use of solitary confinement.

“Because of HALT, the incarcerated community knows that there are no consequences for their actions,” NYSCOPBA Pres. Mike Powers said. “A disturbing trend the women of NYSCOPBA are experiencing in the workplace is not specifically being tracked, and that’s a problem.”

The group is pushing for a bill that would increase criminal penalties for certain sexual offenses committed against corrections officers. It is currently in committee.