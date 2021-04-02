‘Better than winning the lottery:’ NYC families move into new affordable housing

NEW YORK (PIX11) — A new Bronx building—100% affordable housing—is now open thanks to a partnership between the city and Catholic Charities.

Cardinal Timothy Dolan blessed 319 new apartments now available for low-income families, and 38 apartments for formerly homeless families. “We don’t need more homeless shelters. We need more affordable housing,” said New York City Councilmember Rafael Salamanca, who gave $800,000 to the project.

Catholic Charities will be opening over 1,500 affordable apartments over the next decade. The application process for new housing is through NYC Housing Connect. Catholic Charities received 50,000 applications.

