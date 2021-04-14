Batavia funeral director charged for not burying a body for a second time

BATAVIA, N.Y. (WIVB/WROC) — A Batavia man is facing serious charges after a body sent to his funeral and cremation chapel wasn’t buried for more than a year and a half.

Funeral director Michael Tomaszewski, 49, was charged by the Genesee County Sheriff’s Office for violating public health law. Investigators say the person died in September 2019, and had been in Tomaszewski’s care since then.

“It was revealed that the deceased person had died on September 10, 2019 and had been in the care of Michael Scott Tomaszewski Funeral and Cremation Chapel until March 16, 2021 when the Sheriff’s Office was contacted.”

After finding out about the body, the Sheriff’s Office removed and buried it. They cited Tomaszewki under public Health law section 4200 for “not burying a body of a deceased person within a reasonable amount of time.”

Tomaszewski was previously arrested in November of 2020 for holding a human body at his business from April 2018 to January 2019.