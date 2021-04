Bars, restaurants suing NYS order to abide by 11 p.m. curfew again

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WIVB) — The over 90 bars and restaurants suing New York State in a fight to stay open past the mandated 11 p.m. curfew were dealt a blow on Thursday.

The businesses on the lawsuit will once again have to close at 11 p.m., abiding by the state curfew after a Rochester appellate division court decision on Thursday.

The governor’s executive order requiring bars and restaurants to abide by this curfew is set to expire on May 6.

The new ruling comes after a New York judge granted a preliminary injunction to the over 90 bars and restaurants, extending the curfew in late February.

#BREAKING: @hoganwillig, which represents the 90+ bars & restaurants who have fought to stay open past 11 p.m. and won in Feb., says an appellate division court order today forces those businesses in suit to once again abide by the curfew. @news4buffalo — Erica Brecher (@EricaBrecher) April 8, 2021 News 4 Anchor & Reporter Erica Brecher

Here is the full list of bars and restaurants on the lawsuit: