Bars and restaurants can stay open until the clock strikes midnight

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Local bars and restaurants get an extra hour of business starting Monday night. They can remain open until midnight and catered events can go until 1 a.m.

Owners said this new curfew change has it’s benefits, but the extra hour does not go far enough.

“12 o’clock is perfect for me, because that means last call is now 11:00-11:15 p.m. I know a lot of people won’t be satisfied but I’m just happy for anything at this point,” said Tess Collins, owner of McGeary’s Pub.

Collins said the curfew change will impact front-line workers, who don’t work the typical 9 to 5.

“A lot of the first responders and restaurant people will be happy because before they weren’t able to order something or even get takeout because I couldn’t let them in the building,” she said.

“After a double shift many front-line workers couldn’t just go out and get a burger and a beer. They just want to relax after a long shift. It just seems ignorant to think that everybody works a 9-5 schedule. A lot of people don’t have that privilege,” said Dominick Purnomo, owner of dp An American Brasserie and Yono’s.

Purnomo said it’s the step in the right direction, but more steps need to be taken.

“Especially on a Friday or Saturday night, if guests come in at 9 o’clock for dinner, we will no longer have to rush them out the door at 10:55 p.m.,” he said.

With restrictions on hours easing, owner said the next step is increasing the limited indoor capacity and lifting the requirement that any alcoholic beverage needs to come with food.

“I find that people coming in and ordering food right away is the most inconvenient law that we have had to go through. So I’m hoping that changes as soon as possible,” said Collins.