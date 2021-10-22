Barriers around NYS Museum to stay in place

New York News
Posted: / Updated:
NYS facade chunk

A piece of material on the Madison Avenue sidewalk following reports that a piece of the NYS Museum façade fell off.

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The barriers near the New York State Museum will remain in place for now. On Sunday, October 17, a piece of the museum’s façade fell off the building and onto the Madison Avenue sidewalk.

State officials said emergency contractors and other staff have been working the museum all week to ensure panels around the one that fell are secure.

No word on when the barriers on the sidewalk will be removed.

