ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Bagpipers from across New York state arrived in the Capital Region Monday to rehearse ahead of the Fallen Firefighters Memorial Ceremony. They gathered at McGeary’s Irish Pub in Albany with their bagpipes, flags and drums ready.

Bagpipes are often heard playing at fire and police departments across the country and at memorial services. The tradition started more than 150 years ago when the Irish and Scottish immigrated to America. State firefighters have made it their tradition to play for their fallen comrades and their families.

The 2022 Fallen Firefighters Memorial ceremony will take place at 11 a.m. Tuesday at Empire State Plaza. It is done in observance of Fire Prevention Week to commemorate the Great Chicago Fire.

Fire departments use this time to educate people in ways to keep themselves, their loved ones, and property safe from fire. The names of fallen firefighters from New York will be etched on the walls of the memorial as an eternal memory of their sacrifice.

This year, over 20 firefighters names will be added, and their families will each be presented with a flag.