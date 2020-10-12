Average price of US gas stays flat for 2 weeks, slight drop in Albany

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — According to AAA, the national average price of gas has remained flat for two weeks, sitting at $2.19 per gallon. One year ago, the national average was $2.64 and the state average was $2.71.

Looking at New York, AAA says the average price is $0.01 lower than last week’s, at $2.25. GasBuddy says that the lowest price in the state is $1.88 per gallon, while the highest is $2.99.

In Albany, gas prices rose by $0.006 per gallon in the last week, averaging $2.26 gallon on Monday, according to a GasBuddy survey of 546 stations. Albany gas prices are $0.03 per gallon lower than they were a month ago, and $0.368 per gallon below a year ago. GasBuddy says Albany’s cheapest station is $1.99 per gallon, while the most expensive is $2.45.

Here are the averages across different cities in upstate New York, according to AAA:

Buffalo: $2.22

Ithaca: $2.19

Rochester: $2.24

Syracus: $2.19

Watertown: $2.30

