Average price of gas across US drops

(WIVB) — The national average price of gas is $0.02 lower than it was last week, according to AAA. They say that, at $2.17 per gallon, the price is significantly lower than it was at this time in 2019: $2.65.

New York’s average of $2.25 didn’t change from week to week, but like the national average, it’s way lower than it was last year. That price was $2.70. The lowest price in the state is $1.89, and the highest is $3.07.

According to GasBuddy, gas prices in Albany fell by $0.004 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $2.25 per gallon in a survey of 546 stations. Local gas is $0.025 per gallon lower than a month ago, and $0.364 per gallon lower than a year ago. GasBuddy reports that the cheapest station in Albany is $1.99 and most expensive is $2.43.

Here’s a breakdown of prices across upstate New York:

Batavia – $2.20 (no change since last week)

Buffalo – $2.22 (no change since last week)

Ithaca – $2.1 (down one cent since last week)

Rochester – $2.24 (no change since last week)

Rome – $2.31 (no change since last week)

Syracuse – $2.18 (down one cent since last week)

Watertown – $2.30 (no change since last week)

