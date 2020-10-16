Auto inspection overdue? Car shops saying to get in before moratorium ends

EAST ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — When the COVID-19 crisis hit, Gov. Andrew Cuomo issued a moratorium on auto inspections and registrations to help car owners struggling during the pandemic.

“Now it’s time to pay the piper,” says Doug McAvoy with Camelot Auto in East Rochester.

He says if you’ve put off getting your car looked at for an overdue inspection, November 3rd is the deadline.

For the past couple of weeks, McAvoy and his team have been busy.

“What’s happening is, now we’re getting flooded with inspection sticker requests,” says McAvoy.

Camelot did 50 inspections, just Wednesday, and are already booked for the next two to three weeks.

“Everybody’s trying to get it done, all this month and all this week. So you’ve got to be prepared to wait a little bit,” says Vicky Henderson, Camelot Auto Service.

“All the shops are overwhelmed. We’re not the only one,” says McAvoy.

He adds inspections take about a half hour — if you’re lucky. If you’ve got a real problem car, it’s going to take longer than that. If it’s a clunker, get her in.

McAvoy reminds everyone that registration is another part of the equation here. Get the inspection first, then make sure your registration is good to go.

“And you can even re-register your car online at DMV,” he says.

McAvoy says while Thursday morning was a beautiful autumn day, he wants to remind everyone the cold white stuff is on the way and making sure you’re winter ready now is critical.

“We do it for free. Any shop should. Check your coolant, check your belts, your hoses, your wipers,” he says.

