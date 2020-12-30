Auburn Police asking for public’s help in finding missing woman

New York News
Posted: / Updated:

AUBURN, N.Y. (WSYR) — The Auburn Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing adult.

Christina M. Tarry, 32, was last seen in the City of Auburn on Monday, December 28, according to police. Christina is described as a white female with brown hair. She weighs 100 pounds and is 5’5″.

Christina has a number of contact persons in the Auburn area. She may still be in the Auburn area or could have traveled to Syracuse.

If you know of Christina’s whereabouts, contact the Auburn Police Department at (315) 253-3231. Callers can remain anonymous.

LATEST STORIES

Follow NEWS10

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Click Below to set up your cable box

Coronavirus Outbreak

More Coronavirus Outbreak

Classroom Progress Report

More Classroom Progress Report