Attorney General wins lawsuit against Bumpy’s former owner

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Former Bumpy’s Polar Freeze owner, David Elmendorf, has been ordered to pay Black Lives Matter (BLM) protestors after New York Attorney General, Letitia James won a lawsuit she filed against Elmendorf in March.

Elmendorf will have to pay $500 to nine BLM protestors (a total of $4,500), for harassing and threatening them using racial slurs as well as weapons in the summer of 2020 at the ice cream shop in Schenectady.

BLM protestors showed up after reports surfaced he wasn’t paying employees, refused to hire Black people, and had used the N-word. Text messages, allegedly written by Elmendorf were shared on social media with the information.

Additionally, James said Elmendorf falsely reported the BLM protestors to police claiming they had weapons, using “their race and color as the reason for the call.”

“There is zero tolerance for harassment, intimidation, or violence of any kind against anyone in New York. As this nation continues to be plagued by division and hate, this decision sends a critical and clear message that those who perpetuate racism and discrimination, including filing false, race-based police reports, will be held to the fullest extent of the law,” James said.

“This outcome sends a clear message that racism and hatred will not be tolerated in our community. On behalf of the city of Schenectady, I would like to thank Attorney General James and her team for their dedicated work on this historic case,” said Schenectady Mayor, Gary McCarthy.