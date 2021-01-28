Attorney General James vows to fight to stop deportations

FILE — In this Aug. 6, 2020, file photo, New York State Attorney General Letitia James adjusts her glasses as she announces that the state is suing the National Rifle Association during a press conference, in New York. A New York judge on Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021, denied the National Rifle Association’s bid to throw out a state lawsuit that seeks to put the powerful gun advocacy group out of business. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens, File)

NEW YORK (NEWS10) – New York Attorney General Letitia James released the following statement after a Texas federal judge issued a temporary restraining order on Tuesday night. The order is in effect for two weeks and blocked President Biden’s plan to pause the deportation of undocumented immigrants for 100 days:

“As we continue to reel from a public health crisis that has affected every corner of this country, the last thing we should be doing is moving to deport more immigrants — many who are standing on the frontlines of the pandemic and delivering essential services to Americans nationwide. These immigrants are delivering our packages, stocking our grocery shelves, providing us with health care, and so much more. I strongly support President Biden’s willingness to freeze these deportations as the administration reviews its policies, and I will continue to review the court order as I stand ready to take legal action. I stand shoulder-to-shoulder with our immigrant community.” New York Attorney General Letitia James, Jan. 27

On the first day of the Biden Administration, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) issued a memo ordering to stop the deportation of undocumented immigrants for 100 days, while a thorough review of the DHS’s polices took place. Two days later, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton sued the Biden Administration, seeking to overturn the order.