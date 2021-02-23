At least 20 animals dead after barn fire in Lysander, police say

LYSANDER, N.Y. (WSYR) — According to New York State Police, at least 20 animals are dead after a fire at Purpose Farm on West Genesee Road in Lysander. The fire broke out just after 5 p.m. on Monday.

According to the Seabrook family who owns the farm, footage from the barn showed that a wild hawk flew in and attacked the birds in the chicken coop. A peacock named Pete “fended off the hawk and during the fight, the hawk flicked the heat lamp out of place.”

According to the family, “Pete the Peacock was the hero in his final moments.”

New York State Trooper Jack Keller confirmed that the video from inside the barn shows the peacock knocking over the heat lamp.

“The most thing you can do for our family right now is to pray for us,” said Sandra Seabrook, the owner of Purpose Farm. “God is the only one that’s gonna get us through right now.”

The farm is a non-profit that rescues animals and lets children who need animal therapy come to the farm for free. Animals on the farm include donkeys, birds, pigs, goats, and alpacas. The fire killed numerous animals, including a couple of pigs, most of the goats, and all of the birds.

“We lost so many of the animals, and I tried to save them, but I couldn’t,” said Seabrook.

The horses, donkeys, camel, and alpacas made it out of the fire. There is also a pig on the way to Cornell with burns all over its body. Seabrook is hoping he can make it through.

As of 9:10 p.m., the family has a generator, but are still accepting donations. If you would like to donate to the Purpose Farm, read below: