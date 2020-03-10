Assembly bill would change license suspension law for unpaid tickets

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A bill in the New York State Assembly would change how driver’s licenses are suspended in relation to unpaid tickets.

If approved, Assembly Bill A7463B would limit the grounds for suspension of a driver’s license and would provide more notification when someone must make an appearance.

The bill would also require income-based payment plans to be available for fines and surcharges.

Currently, the bill is still in committee and has yet to pass the Assembly.

